Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Arjun Munda on Farmers Protest

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 01:58 PM IST
Arjun Munda EXCLUSIVE Interview: Punjab farmers are protesting in Delhi. Amid this, 3 Union Ministers on behalf of Central Government have talked to farmers. Union Minister Arjun Munda has also been commented on the same. Zee News has a special conversation with Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda. He said that government is alert on the issues of farmers. He has also said that he has talked to farmer organizations. But consensus has been reached on some issues and not on others.

