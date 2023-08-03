trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644070
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch EXCLUSIVE Conversation with Monu Manesar

|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
Monu Manesar Interview: On the question of taking out the yatra, Monu Manesar said that Owaisi is a very big leader, in that video he says from every forum that I will do this, I will do that. Did someone throw stones at him? Have you ever pelted stones at their procession? Did Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad oppose them by pelting stones? never done. There is nothing like this in my video also. All I said was that we will go to the temples and asked people to come to the temples.

All Videos

Monu manesar Exclusive Interview: Monu Manesar said - I did not speak wrong about any particular religion
play icon5:9
Monu manesar Exclusive Interview: Monu Manesar said - I did not speak wrong about any particular religion
Monu Manesar makes big statement on Nuh Violence
play icon1:52
Monu Manesar makes big statement on Nuh Violence
Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview: Most Wanted Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview Of Nuh Hinsa
play icon7:53
Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview: Most Wanted Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview Of Nuh Hinsa
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Nuh Violence accused
play icon2:15
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Nuh Violence accused
Nuh violence Viral viral: Those who had guns in their hands outside the temple were policemen, not rioters
play icon3:59
Nuh violence Viral viral: Those who had guns in their hands outside the temple were policemen, not rioters

Trending Videos

Monu manesar Exclusive Interview: Monu Manesar said - I did not speak wrong about any particular religion
play icon5:9
Monu manesar Exclusive Interview: Monu Manesar said - I did not speak wrong about any particular religion
Monu Manesar makes big statement on Nuh Violence
play icon1:52
Monu Manesar makes big statement on Nuh Violence
Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview: Most Wanted Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview Of Nuh Hinsa
play icon7:53
Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview: Most Wanted Monu Manesar Exclusive Interview Of Nuh Hinsa
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Nuh Violence accused
play icon2:15
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Nuh Violence accused
Nuh violence Viral viral: Those who had guns in their hands outside the temple were policemen, not rioters
play icon3:59
Nuh violence Viral viral: Those who had guns in their hands outside the temple were policemen, not rioters
monu manesar interview,monu manesar on nuh violence,monu manesar nuh mewat,monu manesar nuh violence,monu manesar nuh video,Monu Manesar,monu manesar video,monu manesar bajrang dal,monu manesar viral video,monu manesar mewat,monu manesar interview on nuh violence,Haryana,Haryana Nuh Violence,haryana nuh violence reason,Bajrang Dal,bajrang dal shobha yatra 2023,Shobha Yatra,shobha yatra haryana,shobha yatra 2023,Mewat,mewat shobha yatra,Nuh Violence,