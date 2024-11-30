videoDetails

Watch Exclusive Ground Report on Sambhal Violence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 30, 2024, 11:56 AM IST

After the Sambhal violence, tension is still there but security is tight. Even now police force is deployed at every nook and corner. But the police administration is constantly trying to reduce this tension. Earlier the administration had banned the entry of outsiders in Sambhal till 30th November. But now it has been extended for 10 days. But the delegation of 15 people of Samajwadi Party remained adamant on going to Sambhal. Seeing the seriousness of the matter. They were put under house arrest. Because the administration is afraid of the situation getting worse. This Amma from Sambhal told the whole story?