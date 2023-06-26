NewsVideos
Watch exclusive Interview of CM N Biren Singh over Manipur Violence

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 01:56 PM IST
After meeting Home Minister Amit Shah, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh returned to his state where Zee Media had an exclusive conversation with him in which he told many important things. He told that the Home Minister wants peace to be restored in Manipur as soon as possible, so we were called.

