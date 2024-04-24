Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Exclusive Interview of Jaideep Ahlawa and Shriya Pilgaonkar on 'The Broken News' Season 2

|Updated: Apr 24, 2024, 05:34 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Fans were waiting for a long time to see 'The Broken News 2'. However, now the time of waiting is over. The explosive trailer of the series is out. Stars like Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar are part of the series. The story revolving around issues like journalism and TRP fight will be shown in the series.

All Videos

Boy's In-Flight Birthday Surprise For Mother On Air India Express Goes Viral; Watch
Play Icon00:26
Boy's In-Flight Birthday Surprise For Mother On Air India Express Goes Viral; Watch
Viral Video: Girl Pours Vodka Into Aloo Paratha, Users Left Shocked
Play Icon01:10
Viral Video: Girl Pours Vodka Into Aloo Paratha, Users Left Shocked
Akhilesh Yadav makes huge claim over contesting elections from Kannauj
Play Icon02:43
Akhilesh Yadav makes huge claim over contesting elections from Kannauj
National Backward Classes Commission makes huge claim
Play Icon04:01
National Backward Classes Commission makes huge claim
Kartik Aryan's Cute Gesture: Clicking Pictures With Fans Wins Over Netizens
Play Icon00:26
Kartik Aryan's Cute Gesture: Clicking Pictures With Fans Wins Over Netizens

Trending Videos

Boy's In-Flight Birthday Surprise For Mother On Air India Express Goes Viral; Watch
play icon0:26
Boy's In-Flight Birthday Surprise For Mother On Air India Express Goes Viral; Watch
Viral Video: Girl Pours Vodka Into Aloo Paratha, Users Left Shocked
play icon1:10
Viral Video: Girl Pours Vodka Into Aloo Paratha, Users Left Shocked
Akhilesh Yadav makes huge claim over contesting elections from Kannauj
play icon2:43
Akhilesh Yadav makes huge claim over contesting elections from Kannauj
National Backward Classes Commission makes huge claim
play icon4:1
National Backward Classes Commission makes huge claim
Kartik Aryan's Cute Gesture: Clicking Pictures With Fans Wins Over Netizens
play icon0:26
Kartik Aryan's Cute Gesture: Clicking Pictures With Fans Wins Over Netizens