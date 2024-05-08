Advertisement
Watch EXCLUSIVE Interview with KC Tyagi on Sam Pitroda

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 08, 2024, 02:36 PM IST
Zee News had an exclusive conversation with JDU General Secretary Kisii Tyagi on Sam Pitroda's statement. During the interview, KC Tyagi made scathing attack on Sam Pitroda. As per latest reports, Sam Pitroda has made big statement on Indians. He said, 'people of North East look like Chinese. People of South India look like Africans. Due to which politics has become intense.'

