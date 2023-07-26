trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640801
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on 24 years of Kargil War

Jul 26, 2023
The first women's police station has started functioning in the Union Territory of Ladakh. It is being considered as an important step towards empowering women and ensuring their safety. An official provided this information on Wednesday. The official said that Ladakh's Additional Director General of Police SD Singh Jamwal inaugurated the police station. Here especially crimes related to women will be dealt with.
