Watch Exclusive Report on India's Famous Temple on Diwali

| Updated: Oct 31, 2024, 04:02 PM IST

One of the major Mahalaxmi temples of the country is Shri Laxminarayan Temple of Delhi. It is also called Birla Mandir. In this temple, Lord Vishnu is also seated along with Laxmi Ji...the presence of both increases the importance of the temple. See how the hustle and bustle increases in this temple on Diwali and understand the importance of Laxminarayan Temple and worship in the temple.