Watch Exclusive Report on Mahakumbh 2025

Sonam | Updated: Nov 10, 2024, 11:18 PM IST

The arrival of non-Hindus before the saints in Maha Kumbh 2025 can become the reason for a new controversy.. It is possible that this issue will gain more momentum in the coming days due to the pressure of the saint community.. Sanatani religious leaders are concerned about purity.. and they are also confident that the Yogi government will accept their demand.. Now politics has also started on this issue.. that is, till the government takes a decision, the conflict over the entry of non-Sanatanis in Maha Kumbh 2025 will continue..