Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2818416https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/watch-exclusive-report-on-mahakumbh-2025-2818416.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Exclusive Report on Mahakumbh 2025

Sonam|Updated: Nov 10, 2024, 11:18 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
The arrival of non-Hindus before the saints in Maha Kumbh 2025 can become the reason for a new controversy.. It is possible that this issue will gain more momentum in the coming days due to the pressure of the saint community.. Sanatani religious leaders are concerned about purity.. and they are also confident that the Yogi government will accept their demand.. Now politics has also started on this issue.. that is, till the government takes a decision, the conflict over the entry of non-Sanatanis in Maha Kumbh 2025 will continue..

All Videos

Shocking Order Released in Bhopal's Barkatullah university
Play Icon15:38
Shocking Order Released in Bhopal's Barkatullah university
Search Operation Underway in Srinagar against Terrorism
Play Icon05:23
Search Operation Underway in Srinagar against Terrorism
Politics intensifies on Batenge to Katenge Statement
Play Icon06:18
Politics intensifies on Batenge to Katenge Statement
Politics sparks over BJP's Sankalp Patra
Play Icon21:46
Politics sparks over BJP's Sankalp Patra
BJP to launch Sankalp Patra ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Play Icon02:39
BJP to launch Sankalp Patra ahead of Maharashtra Elections

Trending Videos

Shocking Order Released in Bhopal's Barkatullah university
play icon15:38
Shocking Order Released in Bhopal's Barkatullah university
Search Operation Underway in Srinagar against Terrorism
play icon5:23
Search Operation Underway in Srinagar against Terrorism
Politics intensifies on Batenge to Katenge Statement
play icon6:18
Politics intensifies on Batenge to Katenge Statement
Politics sparks over BJP's Sankalp Patra
play icon21:46
Politics sparks over BJP's Sankalp Patra
BJP to launch Sankalp Patra ahead of Maharashtra Elections
play icon2:39
BJP to launch Sankalp Patra ahead of Maharashtra Elections
NEWS ON ONE CLICK