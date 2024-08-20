Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2780080https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/watch-exclusive-visuals-from-devrajs-last-rites-2780080.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals from Devraj's Last Rites

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Devraj Last Rites: The case of death of a Hindu student came to light in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Devraj's body has reached home. Let us tell you that after the murder of a Hindu student in Udaipur, there is now a fear of riots. The boy named Devraj who was attacked with a knife has died. Devraj died during treatment. It is being told that he died due to excessive bleeding. Devraj's body has been handed over to the family and the last rites will be performed today.

All Videos

Devraj's Last Rites to be performed today
Play Icon04:47
Devraj's Last Rites to be performed today
Why is Mamata Banerjee Mum on Kolkata Lady Doctor Case?
Play Icon08:18
Why is Mamata Banerjee Mum on Kolkata Lady Doctor Case?
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon09:31
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Devraj's dead body handed over to the family
Play Icon02:11
Devraj's dead body handed over to the family
Kolkata Doctor Death: Is there a split in Mamata Banerjee's TMC?
Play Icon33:42
Kolkata Doctor Death: Is there a split in Mamata Banerjee's TMC?

Trending Videos

Devraj's Last Rites to be performed today
play icon4:47
Devraj's Last Rites to be performed today
Why is Mamata Banerjee Mum on Kolkata Lady Doctor Case?
play icon8:18
Why is Mamata Banerjee Mum on Kolkata Lady Doctor Case?
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon9:31
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Devraj's dead body handed over to the family
play icon2:11
Devraj's dead body handed over to the family
Kolkata Doctor Death: Is there a split in Mamata Banerjee's TMC?
play icon33:42
Kolkata Doctor Death: Is there a split in Mamata Banerjee's TMC?