Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals from Devraj's Last Rites

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

Devraj Last Rites: The case of death of a Hindu student came to light in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Devraj's body has reached home. Let us tell you that after the murder of a Hindu student in Udaipur, there is now a fear of riots. The boy named Devraj who was attacked with a knife has died. Devraj died during treatment. It is being told that he died due to excessive bleeding. Devraj's body has been handed over to the family and the last rites will be performed today.