trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671571
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals from Mahakal lok Phase 2 Inauguration

|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 11:54 AM IST
Mahakal Lok Phase 2 Inauguration:Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of Madhya Pradesh (MP) has made a big free gamble before the elections. Shivraj government has decided to give 35 percent reservation to women in government jobs. So Shivraj Singh Chauhan has reached the court of Mahakal where the chairs are seen empty.
Follow Us

All Videos

Assembly Election's Blueprint ready for 5 states - Sources
play icon2:34
Assembly Election's Blueprint ready for 5 states - Sources
Big election stunt in Madhya Pradesh before assembly elections
play icon0:45
Big election stunt in Madhya Pradesh before assembly elections
play icon2:47
"Indian Leadership…Led By National Interests" Russian President Vladimir Putin Praises PM Narendra Modi
play icon4:11
"Will Not Let Anyone Loot The Money Of Poor…" PM Modi Slams Congress During Public Rally In Jabalpur
play icon2:11
"We Assume There Would Be Reduction…" MEA On A 'Much Higher' Canadian Diplomatic Presence In India

Trending Videos

Assembly Election's Blueprint ready for 5 states - Sources
play icon2:34
Assembly Election's Blueprint ready for 5 states - Sources
Big election stunt in Madhya Pradesh before assembly elections
play icon0:45
Big election stunt in Madhya Pradesh before assembly elections
play icon2:47
"Indian Leadership…Led By National Interests" Russian President Vladimir Putin Praises PM Narendra Modi
play icon4:11
"Will Not Let Anyone Loot The Money Of Poor…" PM Modi Slams Congress During Public Rally In Jabalpur
play icon2:11
"We Assume There Would Be Reduction…" MEA On A 'Much Higher' Canadian Diplomatic Presence In India
mahakal lok phase 2,shivraj singh chouhan live today2 inauguration,shivraj singh chouhan breaking news,shivraj singh chouhan at mahakal lok program,CM Chouhan Inaugurates Mahakal Lok Phase-2,ujjain mahakal lok news,ujjain mahakal lok video,ujjain mahakal corridor phase 2,mahakal corridor phase 2,mahakal corridor phase 2 completion date,shivraj mahakal corridor phase 2,mahakal corridor ujjain phase 2,mahakal corridor 2nd phase,mahakal corridor second phase,Zee News,