Watch EXCLUSIVE Visuals of Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez as he reaches Delhi Airport

|Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
Alberto Fernandez Reaches Delhi: The process of arrival of heads of state for the G20 meeting on 9th and 10th September has started in Delhi. US President Joe Biden has left for India. In this connection, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez has reached Delhi International Airport. Watch exclusive visuals.
