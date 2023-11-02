trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683278
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of Arvind Kejriwal from MP's Singrauli Rally

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal MP Visit: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reached Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh. He will campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Singrauli. So after reaching Singrauli, he tweeted on the social networking site and thanked the public.
LCH Prachand Helicopter achieves huge victory with successful test
Play Icon1:43
LCH Prachand Helicopter achieves huge victory with successful test
Nitish Kumar attacks Congress - Congress doesn't care about anyone
Play Icon5:41
Nitish Kumar attacks Congress - Congress doesn't care about anyone
Manoj Jarange to meet team of ministers in Maratha Reservation Case
Play Icon2:54
Manoj Jarange to meet team of ministers in Maratha Reservation Case
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 2nd November' 2023
Play Icon11:18
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 2nd November' 2023
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance faces huge ruckus ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Play Icon8:11
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance faces huge ruckus ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

