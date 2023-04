videoDetails

Watch exclusive visuals of Atiq Ahmed after Asad-Ghulam encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 03:16 PM IST

In Umesh Pal murder case, Asad, the son of mafia Atiq Ahmed and the accused shooter were killed by the UPSTF in Jhansi today. Hearing the news of the encounter, Atiq started crying bitterly and fainted during the hearing in the CJM court room of Prayagraj. Pictures of Atiq leaving the court after the news of fainting.