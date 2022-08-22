NewsVideos

Watch: Floods wreck havoc in Pakistan, hundreds suffer

Hundreds of villagers in Fazalpur are affected by heavy floods. A villager claimed that the water is as deep as 10 feet. The villagers had to flee their houses as heavy rain caused floodwaters to rise unto unprecedented levels. Rescue workers helped stranded villagers evacuate buildings alongside their household items and set up temporary tents for shelter. Watch this package to witness the widespread havoc.

|Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 02:10 PM IST
Hundreds of villagers in Fazalpur are affected by heavy floods. A villager claimed that the water is as deep as 10 feet. The villagers had to flee their houses as heavy rain caused floodwaters to rise unto unprecedented levels. Rescue workers helped stranded villagers evacuate buildings alongside their household items and set up temporary tents for shelter. Watch this package to witness the widespread havoc.

All Videos

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack against BJP leader
9:23
Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack against BJP leader
Patna: Police personnel use lathi charge on TET qualified candidates
6:24
Patna: Police personnel use lathi charge on TET qualified candidates
ISIS terrorist Planned Attack On Indian Leader
14:57
ISIS terrorist Planned Attack On Indian Leader
Arvind Kejriwal Gujarat Visit: Aam Aadmi Party Press conference
4:43
Arvind Kejriwal Gujarat Visit: Aam Aadmi Party Press conference
Delhi Politics: BJP is playing the game of CBI-ED - Arvind Kejriwal
4:6
Delhi Politics: BJP is playing the game of CBI-ED - Arvind Kejriwal

Trending Videos

9:23
Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack against BJP leader
6:24
Patna: Police personnel use lathi charge on TET qualified candidates
14:57
ISIS terrorist Planned Attack On Indian Leader
4:43
Arvind Kejriwal Gujarat Visit: Aam Aadmi Party Press conference
4:6
Delhi Politics: BJP is playing the game of CBI-ED - Arvind Kejriwal