Watch: Floods wreck havoc in Pakistan, hundreds suffer

Hundreds of villagers in Fazalpur are affected by heavy floods. A villager claimed that the water is as deep as 10 feet. The villagers had to flee their houses as heavy rain caused floodwaters to rise unto unprecedented levels. Rescue workers helped stranded villagers evacuate buildings alongside their household items and set up temporary tents for shelter. Watch this package to witness the widespread havoc.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 02:10 PM IST

