Watch Full Speech of Sharad Pawar from Satara

|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
Sharad Pawar Satara Speech: NCP chief Sharad Pawar has reached Satara amid upheaval in Maharashtra NCP. Meanwhile, supporters in Satara gave him a warm welcome, after which Sharad Pawar gave a message of strength to the rebels and said that 'a rift is being created in the name of religion'.
