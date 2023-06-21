NewsVideos
Watch horrifying video of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal Stuntmen

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 01:23 PM IST
Such a shocking video has come out from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, which has openly challenged the police administration. A young man has done a fierce stunt on the bike, the video of which has gone viral.

