Watch | Hungary's last Roma fortuneteller preserves traditions

Forty-seven-year-old Sztojka, by his own account, is Hungary's last Roma fortune-teller. In his home in the village of Soltvadkert in Budapest, he lays 36 weathered paper cards upon a table and peers at them from beneath the brim of his large felt hat and then reveals to his clients' details of their past, present and future. Watch this report for more!