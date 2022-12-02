NewsVideos

Watch: Indian Army carries out large field training exercise involving all entities of warfighting

|Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 03:40 PM IST
Indian Army carried out one of the largest field training exercise involving all entities of warfighting including civil agencies in the western borders of Rajasthan, validating their actions in line with the resolve of the "Whole of the Nations" approach for a decisive victory. The training exercise culminated on 30 Nov 2022. There were many firsts in this exercise which cemented the jointness and synergy between the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and BSF.

