Watch K. C. Venugopal's press conference as Siddaramaiah becomes Karnataka CM

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 18, 2023, 03:40 PM IST

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal held a press conference. He said that the effect of Bharat Jodo Yatra has been seen in Karnataka. We worked hard after which we got the victory. He said that both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are capable of becoming CM. But only one could become the CM.