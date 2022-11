Watch: Massive fire breaks out in shops of Chandni Chowk’s Bhagirath Palace market

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 02:50 PM IST

A massive fire broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk on November 24. A total of 32 fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to douse the fire. No casualty has been reported till now. Remote control fire fighting machine also used to douse the fire