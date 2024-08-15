Advertisement
Watch PM Modi Full Speech at Red Fort on 78th Independence Day

Aug 15, 2024
PM Modi Independence Day 2024 Full Speech: Today the country is celebrating its 78th Independence Day. The theme 'Developed India' is in line with the government's vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. The first anniversary of independence was celebrated on August 15, 1948, marking one full year of independence. Meanwhile, PM Modi reached the Red Fort and hoisted the national flag on the Red Fort. Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's explosive speech from the Red Fort LIVE.

