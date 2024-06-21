Advertisement
Watch PM Modi Full Speech on International Yoga Day 2024

|Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 09:02 AM IST
Modi said in Kashmir that we feel the power that yoga gives us. Greetings of Yoga Day from the land of Kashmir to the people practicing yoga in every corner of the world. In 2014, Yoga Day was proposed in the UN and 177 countries supported it. This was a record in itself and since then Yoga Day has been making new records. Last year I got the opportunity to lead Yoga Day in America. The journey of Yoga continues unabated and the usefulness of Yoga is increasing.

