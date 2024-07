videoDetails

Watch PM Modi's address from Moscow

| Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 02:20 PM IST

PM Modi Moscow Speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed NRIs in Moscow on Monday. Speaking at an event organized by the Indian community in Russia, PM Modi said that the world is surprised to see the pace of development the country has achieved in the last 10 years. He highlighted that Indian citizens were in trouble before 2014, but now things have changed. He said that India is changing so fast that the world is paying attention to it.