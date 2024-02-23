trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724152
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Kashi

|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Varanasi. PM Modi reached Kashi during his Varanasi tour. After reaching Kashi, PM Modi inaugurated statue of Saint Ravidas. After inauguration, PM Modi addressed the public and spoke on several significant issues.

