videoDetails

Watch PM Modi's Pictures in new look, khaki pants, hat on head

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bandipur Reserve on Sunday to mark the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger. During this, Prime Minister Modi is seen in a printed T-shirt with khaki paint. He is also wearing a black cap and black shoes. He is also enjoying the jungle safari