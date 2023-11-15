trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688331
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch PM Modi's Speech from Jharkhand

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on Jharkhand Visit. During the visit. PM Modi began PM Tribe Tribal Justice Maha Abhiyan from land of Birsa Munda. After this, PM Modi made huge remark and said that through this campaign his government will reach out to those tribal brothers and sisters who have never been reached. Watch full speech.
Follow Us

All Videos

Major Bus Accident witnessed in Jammu Kashmir's Doda
Play Icon2:42
Major Bus Accident witnessed in Jammu Kashmir's Doda
Former Pakistan's Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar prays for India's win against New Zealand
Play Icon13:14
Former Pakistan's Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar prays for India's win against New Zealand
Will India win against New Zealand today?
Play Icon9:27
Will India win against New Zealand today?
IND VS NZ World Cup 2023: India Wins Toss against New Zealand
Play Icon1:47
IND VS NZ World Cup 2023: India Wins Toss against New Zealand
Uttarkashi's Silk Yara Tunnel Rescue Operation still underway
Play Icon20:52
Uttarkashi's Silk Yara Tunnel Rescue Operation still underway

Trending Videos

Major Bus Accident witnessed in Jammu Kashmir's Doda
play icon2:42
Major Bus Accident witnessed in Jammu Kashmir's Doda
Former Pakistan's Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar prays for India's win against New Zealand
play icon13:14
Former Pakistan's Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar prays for India's win against New Zealand
Will India win against New Zealand today?
play icon9:27
Will India win against New Zealand today?
IND VS NZ World Cup 2023: India Wins Toss against New Zealand
play icon1:47
IND VS NZ World Cup 2023: India Wins Toss against New Zealand
Uttarkashi's Silk Yara Tunnel Rescue Operation still underway
play icon20:52
Uttarkashi's Silk Yara Tunnel Rescue Operation still underway
pm modi jharkhand speech,Birsa Munda jayanti,Birsa Munda Jayanti 2023,Birsa Munda birth anniversary,PM Modi,pm modi live speech today,pm modi jharkhand visit,PM Modi in Jharkhand,pm modi birsa munda,narendra modi birsa munda,narendra modi birsa munda museum,modi at birsa munda,modi on birsa munda,modi on birsa munda birth anniversary,Modi in Jharkhand,birsa munda museum ranchi,PM Modi image,pm modi jharkhand images,Zee News,Hindi News,latest newspm modi jharkhand speech,Birsa Munda jayanti,B,