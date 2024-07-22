videoDetails

Watch PM Modi's speech from Parliament

| Updated: Jul 22, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

PM Modi Parliament Speech 2024: Today is the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament. The opposition can ask questions to the government on many important issues including paper leak. Due to this, there may be a huge uproar in the Parliament. Monsoon session of Parliament may continue till August 12. During this period, 6 bills can be introduced. Along with this, the Central Government will present the Survey-2024 today. Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the seventh time as Finance Minister. Meanwhile watch PM Modi live from Parliament.