Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 15, 2024, 09:20 AM IST

PM Modi Independence Day Speech 2024: Today the country is celebrating its 78th Independence Day. The theme 'Developed India' is in line with the government's vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047. The first anniversary of independence was celebrated on August 15, 1948, marking one full year of independence. So, by 2024, India will have completed 77 years of independence, leading some people to refer to it as the 77th anniversary. Meanwhile, PM Modi reached the Red Fort and hoisted the national flag on the Red Fort. Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's explosive speech LIVE from Red Fort.