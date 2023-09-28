trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668130
Watch preparations ahead of Ganesh Visarjan

Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
Ganpati Visarjan 2023: Special preparations are going on in many areas of the country for the farewell of Ganpati Bappa. Due to this, tight security arrangements have been made in Mumbai and police personnel have been deployed in large numbers.
