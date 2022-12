videoDetails

Watch: Rahul Gandhi angrily stops man from taking selfie, this is what BJP said

| Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 11:46 AM IST

BJP has attacked congress MP Rahul Gandhi over a viral video amid Bharat Jodo Yatra. A video tweeted by BJP's Amit Malviya showed Rahul Gandhi losing cool on stage. In the video, Cong MP can be angrily stopping a man trying to take a selfie with him.