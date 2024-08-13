Advertisement
Watch shocking visuals of Landslide from Shimla

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
Shimla Landslide Update: A shocking video has surfaced from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Due to the landslide, debris fell on a tunnel and it collapsed within seconds. Watch the video.

