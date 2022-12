videoDetails

Watch: Smog envelops Delhi amid ‘very poor’ air quality

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

Amid the overall AQI of 327 in the National Capital, smog enveloped Delhi on December 18. The air quality in Delhi is in the ‘very poor’ category. The people in the National Capital were seen commuting amid the deteriorating air quality and increasing smog.