Watch the aarti from the cave of Baba Amarnath

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
Baba Amarnath Darshan LIVE: This year's Amarnath Yatra has started from today. 60 thousand security forces are deployed for the protection of Bhole's devotees. Watch the aarti from the cave of Baba Amarnath.
