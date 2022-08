Watch these beautiful colours of Dahi Handi celebrations in different parts of Mumbai | Zee English

After two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 'Dahi Handi', part of the Krishna Janmashtami festivities, was celebrated in a grand manner across Maharashtra on Friday.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 11:04 PM IST

