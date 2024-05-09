Advertisement
Watch TOP 100 News of the afternoon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 09, 2024, 03:58 PM IST
ED has taken major action against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal amid decision on interim bail in Delhi Liquor Policy Scam case. ED can filed a charge sheet against Kejriwal tomorrow.

