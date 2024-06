videoDetails

Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 10th June 2024

| Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 07:42 AM IST

Chandrababu Naidu family's wealth has increased by Rs 858 crore in the last 5 days. It is being said that this has happened due to a 55% rise in the shares of Heritage Foods during this period. The promoter of Heritage Foods is Nara Lokesh, son of party chief Chandrababu Naidu.