NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch TOP 100 News of the day | 15th March 2024

|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 06:56 AM IST
Follow Us
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Modi Government has given big relief to Petrol-Diesel users. Little drop has been witnessed in the prices of petrol and diesel. The government has made petrol and diesel cheaper by about two rupees. On the other hand, In Rajasthan too prices of petrol and diesel have come down. Know the complete news in detail in this report and watch further top 100 news of the day.

All Videos

PM wishes Mamata Banerjee swift recovery
Play Icon00:51
PM wishes Mamata Banerjee swift recovery
24 Ki Sarkar: Is Priyanka afraid of defeat in Rae Bareli?
Play Icon18:58
24 Ki Sarkar: Is Priyanka afraid of defeat in Rae Bareli?
Deshhit: Pakistan reaction on CAA in India
Play Icon22:58
Deshhit: Pakistan reaction on CAA in India
CAA Controversy: Hindu refugees protest outside Kejriwal's house
Play Icon33:09
CAA Controversy: Hindu refugees protest outside Kejriwal's house
Aapka Sawal: Watch Rohingya's 'terror connection'
Play Icon27:52
Aapka Sawal: Watch Rohingya's 'terror connection'

Trending Videos

PM wishes Mamata Banerjee swift recovery
play icon0:51
PM wishes Mamata Banerjee swift recovery
24 Ki Sarkar: Is Priyanka afraid of defeat in Rae Bareli?
play icon18:58
24 Ki Sarkar: Is Priyanka afraid of defeat in Rae Bareli?
Deshhit: Pakistan reaction on CAA in India
play icon22:58
Deshhit: Pakistan reaction on CAA in India
CAA Controversy: Hindu refugees protest outside Kejriwal's house
play icon33:9
CAA Controversy: Hindu refugees protest outside Kejriwal's house
Aapka Sawal: Watch Rohingya's 'terror connection'
play icon27:52
Aapka Sawal: Watch Rohingya's 'terror connection'