Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 14, 2024, 06:48 AM IST
As per latest reports, BJP released second list for Lok Sabha elections. BJP's list includes 72 names. Know in detail in this report who has been included by BJP in the second list and further see 100 big news of the day in a quick manner.

