Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 07:36 AM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will appear in Rouse Avenue Court today in liquor policy scam case. Meanwhile, Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal has made a huge claim that today Kejriwal will make a big revelation in Rouse Avenue Court over Delhi Liquor Scam Case. Watch 100 news of the day in this report.

