Apr 02, 2024
Arvind Kejriwal was sent to Tihar Jail after his appearance on Monday in the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being monitored through CCTV in Tihar Jail. Know the complete news in detail in this report and further watch top 100 news of the day in nonstop manner.

