Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 07:14 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Delhi High Court is going to hold hearing on Arvind Kejriwal's plea today. The petition was filed against the arrest in Liquor Policy Scam. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is imprisoned in Tihar Jail and he will be presented before court once again on April 15. To know more about the same, watch this report and know top 100 news of the day in nonstop manner.

All Videos

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to be on Wayanad Visit today
Play Icon08:36
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to be on Wayanad Visit today
Massive fire incident witnessed in Turkey's Istanbul
Play Icon00:49
Massive fire incident witnessed in Turkey's Istanbul
Four people dies in road accident in UP's Barabanki
Play Icon00:59
Four people dies in road accident in UP's Barabanki
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who Will Be The Winner?
Play Icon14:34
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who Will Be The Winner?
IPL 2024: Lucknow beats Bengaluru by 28 runs
Play Icon23:15
IPL 2024: Lucknow beats Bengaluru by 28 runs

Trending Videos

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to be on Wayanad Visit today
play icon8:36
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to be on Wayanad Visit today
Massive fire incident witnessed in Turkey's Istanbul
play icon0:49
Massive fire incident witnessed in Turkey's Istanbul
Four people dies in road accident in UP's Barabanki
play icon0:59
Four people dies in road accident in UP's Barabanki
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who Will Be The Winner?
play icon14:34
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who Will Be The Winner?
IPL 2024: Lucknow beats Bengaluru by 28 runs
play icon23:15
IPL 2024: Lucknow beats Bengaluru by 28 runs