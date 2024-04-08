Advertisement
Apr 08, 2024
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra visit today. During the visit, PM Modi will hold big rallies in both the states over Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will visit Madhya Pradesh today. Know more about the same in detail and watch top 100 news of the day in nonstop manner.

