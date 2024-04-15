Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Top 100 news of the day

|Updated: Apr 15, 2024, 07:12 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, SP candidate Ruchi Veera gave a huge threat to police. Samajwadi Party candidate Ruchi Veera threatened the police, and said, 'Stay within your limits, do not become an agent of BJP'. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav was also present on the stage. when Ruchi Veera made such statement. Watch TOP 100 big news of the day in nonstop manner.

All Videos

Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians
Play Icon29:36
Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians
New revelation in the firing case at Salman Khan's house
Play Icon14:02
New revelation in the firing case at Salman Khan's house
Watch the interview of BJP candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha
Play Icon06:36
Watch the interview of BJP candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha
Watch the debate show Taal Thok Ke on BJP's manifesto
Play Icon42:23
Watch the debate show Taal Thok Ke on BJP's manifesto
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch PM Modi Full Speech on BJP's Manifesto
Play Icon45:50
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch PM Modi Full Speech on BJP's Manifesto

Trending Videos

Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians
play icon29:36
Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians
New revelation in the firing case at Salman Khan's house
play icon14:2
New revelation in the firing case at Salman Khan's house
Watch the interview of BJP candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha
play icon6:36
Watch the interview of BJP candidate from Hyderabad Madhavi Latha
Watch the debate show Taal Thok Ke on BJP's manifesto
play icon42:23
Watch the debate show Taal Thok Ke on BJP's manifesto
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch PM Modi Full Speech on BJP's Manifesto
play icon45:50
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Watch PM Modi Full Speech on BJP's Manifesto