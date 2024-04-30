Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
An edited video of Home Minister Amit Shah had surfaced on the reservation statement. Delhi Police has intensified the investigation in this case. Meanwhile, a person has been arrested from Guwahati.

All Videos

Police arrests one from Guwahati in Amit Shah's Doctored Video Case
Play Icon01:56
Police arrests one from Guwahati in Amit Shah's Doctored Video Case
DNA: After Surat, another jolt to Congress
Play Icon02:58
DNA: After Surat, another jolt to Congress
DNA: Why Uttarakhand is prone to forest fires?
Play Icon05:30
DNA: Why Uttarakhand is prone to forest fires?
DNA: Why is world afraid of snowfall in scorching heat?
Play Icon04:08
DNA: Why is world afraid of snowfall in scorching heat?
DNA: Are terrorists planning to do something big?
Play Icon05:59
DNA: Are terrorists planning to do something big?

Trending Videos

Police arrests one from Guwahati in Amit Shah's Doctored Video Case
play icon1:56
Police arrests one from Guwahati in Amit Shah's Doctored Video Case
DNA: After Surat, another jolt to Congress
play icon2:58
DNA: After Surat, another jolt to Congress
DNA: Why Uttarakhand is prone to forest fires?
play icon5:30
DNA: Why Uttarakhand is prone to forest fires?
DNA: Why is world afraid of snowfall in scorching heat?
play icon4:8
DNA: Why is world afraid of snowfall in scorching heat?
DNA: Are terrorists planning to do something big?
play icon5:59
DNA: Are terrorists planning to do something big?