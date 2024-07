videoDetails

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 08:20 AM IST

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: PM Modi is going to visit Ladakh on the occasion of Kargil Diwas. During his visit, PM Modi will pay pay tribute to the martyrs at Kargil War Memorial. Know the complete schedule in detail in this report and further watch TOP 100 news of the day.