videoDetails

Watch TOP 100 News of the Day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 15, 2024, 06:48 AM IST

Protests have intensified outside the hospital against brutality against female doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal. Many vehicles outside the hospital have also been targeted by the mob. Watch 100 big morning news in instant style.