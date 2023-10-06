trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671449
Watch TOP 100 news of the day | 6th october 2023

|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 06:52 AM IST
Mahadev Betting App Case: ED has taken big action in Mahadev Betting App Case. Taking action, ED has summoned Huma Qureshi, Kapil Sharma and Hina Khan. In this report, see 100 big news of the day immediately.
Sikkim flood takes life of 18 till now
play icon1:3
Sikkim flood takes life of 18 till now
Indian Foreign Ministry's strict message to Canada, 'Reduce the number of Canadian diplomats'
play icon0:45
Indian Foreign Ministry's strict message to Canada, 'Reduce the number of Canadian diplomats'
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rameez Raja gets emotional remembering Delhi
play icon40:16
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rameez Raja gets emotional remembering Delhi
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: After Sanjay's arrest, who's next?
play icon29:28
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: After Sanjay's arrest, who's next?
Sikkim Cloudburst Update: Is Nepal behind the devastation in Sikkim?
play icon19:33
Sikkim Cloudburst Update: Is Nepal behind the devastation in Sikkim?

