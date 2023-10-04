trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670584
Watch top 100 news of the day in nonstop manner

|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 06:56 AM IST
Top News Today: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's big statement regarding strictness with India has come out. Canadian PM issued a big statement regarding India's action on Nijjar massacre and said, 'India does not want to escalate the dispute further'. In this report, see further 100 big news of the morning in a quick manner.
Justin Trudeau makes huge statement over India's action on Nijjar Case
play icon0:43
Justin Trudeau makes huge statement over India's action on Nijjar Case
Indian Army's big prepartion put China in tension!
play icon5:20
Indian Army's big prepartion put China in tension!
World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir praises Yuvraj Singh
play icon22:11
World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir praises Yuvraj Singh
Asian Games 2023: Historic! Annu Rani Becomes 1st Indian Woman To Win Gold In Javelin
play icon2:1
Asian Games 2023: Historic! Annu Rani Becomes 1st Indian Woman To Win Gold In Javelin
Baat Pate Ki: Back-to-back earthquakes rock Nepal
play icon6:57
Baat Pate Ki: Back-to-back earthquakes rock Nepal

Trending Videos

