Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2750518
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Top 100 News of the Day May 19, 2024

|Updated: May 19, 2024, 06:48 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Assam Chief Minister Hemant Vishwa Sharma addressed an election rally in Siwan on Saturday in support of NDA candidate Vijayalakshmi Devi. He said that the holy land of Siwan had given birth to a person like Dr. Rajendra Prasad. The opposition gets angry as to why 400 should be bowled at 399. He becomes happy on this 399. If there is no anger on 399 then why are there anger on 400? When the Ram Temple was consecrated, Congress's Nana Patekar said that the Ram Temple would be purified when the Congress government comes to power. I said whether Sonia Gandhi is a Hindu or a Christian.

All Videos

DNA: 'Indians' in danger in Kyrgyzstan!
Play Icon04:30
DNA: 'Indians' in danger in Kyrgyzstan!
DNA: Flash floods hit Old Courtallam waterfalls
Play Icon01:19
DNA: Flash floods hit Old Courtallam waterfalls
DNA: Saudi Arabia makes history with first-ever swimsuit fashion show
Play Icon02:53
DNA: Saudi Arabia makes history with first-ever swimsuit fashion show
DNA: Brutal heat scorches northwest India
Play Icon03:43
DNA: Brutal heat scorches northwest India
DNA: How will Kejriwal save Bibhav Kumar?
Play Icon06:34
DNA: How will Kejriwal save Bibhav Kumar?

Trending Videos

DNA: 'Indians' in danger in Kyrgyzstan!
play icon4:30
DNA: 'Indians' in danger in Kyrgyzstan!
DNA: Flash floods hit Old Courtallam waterfalls
play icon1:19
DNA: Flash floods hit Old Courtallam waterfalls
DNA: Saudi Arabia makes history with first-ever swimsuit fashion show
play icon2:53
DNA: Saudi Arabia makes history with first-ever swimsuit fashion show
DNA: Brutal heat scorches northwest India
play icon3:43
DNA: Brutal heat scorches northwest India
DNA: How will Kejriwal save Bibhav Kumar?
play icon6:34
DNA: How will Kejriwal save Bibhav Kumar?